Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Acquires A$10,560.00 in Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,560.00 ($7,489.36).

Shares of ASX:A1M remained flat at $A$0.32 ($0.23) during trading on Friday. 44,099 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.33. Aic Mines Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The company has a market cap of $16.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

