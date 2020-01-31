AidCoin (AID) Market Cap Achieves $747,149.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $747,149.00 and approximately $8,425.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.