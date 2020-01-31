Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Earning Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

