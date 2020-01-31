Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

