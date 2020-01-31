Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €186.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €186.00 ($216.28) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €134.88 ($156.84) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.63.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

