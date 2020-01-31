AirSwap Trading Up 0.2% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1.55 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, AirSwap, Huobi, Gatecoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

