Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Tops $9,059.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $9,059.00 and $25.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.01932948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.