Akropolis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,660.00 (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $240,660.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.