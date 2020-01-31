Aladdin (ADN) Market Cap Hits $6.42 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.42 million and $7.49 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BitForex, BITKER and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,359.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.01925273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.98 or 0.04022917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00726787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00764697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009307 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00709100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,339,422,747 tokens.

Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, BITKER and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

