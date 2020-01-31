Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) Insider Acquires A$20,150.00 in Stock

Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) insider Rhoderick Grivas acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,150.00 ($14,290.78).

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.