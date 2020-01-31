Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

