Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 143,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $201.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.