Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 10.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.34 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

