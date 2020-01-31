Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 21.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $46,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,738,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

