Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

