Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after buying an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $115.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

