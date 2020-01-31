Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.