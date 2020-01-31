Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

