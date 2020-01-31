Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alkane Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Alkane Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Get Alkane Energy alerts:

Alkane Energy Company Profile

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alkane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.