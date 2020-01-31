Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.52. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

