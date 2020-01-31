Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

ADS stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.05). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 57,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

