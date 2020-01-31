Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,534. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

