AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $169,398.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $169,398.00 and $502.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.