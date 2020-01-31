Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 1,676,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,293. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.