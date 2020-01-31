Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $9,289.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,289.00 and $15,059.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000538 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

