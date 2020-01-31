Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,455.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

