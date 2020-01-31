Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,455.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

