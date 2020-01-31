Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Quadrant L P CA’s 10th Largest Position

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

GOOGL traded down $8.38 on Friday, reaching $1,445.88. The company had a trading volume of 297,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.