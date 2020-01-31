Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,453.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,400.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.