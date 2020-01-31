Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,444.81. The company had a trading volume of 415,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,400.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,274.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

