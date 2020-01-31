Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $9.44 on Friday, hitting $1,444.81. 415,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.55. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

