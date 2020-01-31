Alphacat Reaches Market Capitalization of $541,293.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $541,293.00 and approximately $58,032.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

