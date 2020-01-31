Alphatec (ATEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) recently:

1/31/2020 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Alphatec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/17/2019 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Get Alphatec Holdings Inc alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $705,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.