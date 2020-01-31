Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Altria Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

