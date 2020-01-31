Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy by Piper Sandler

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

