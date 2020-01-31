Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Altus Group stock opened at C$43.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.78. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 740.74%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

