Amarin (AMRN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently:

1/28/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Amarin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/14/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

1/10/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

1/7/2020 – Amarin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/6/2020 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

1/2/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/13/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

