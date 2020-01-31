Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,276.23.

AMZN opened at $2,042.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,012.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

