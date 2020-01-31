Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 14.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,276.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,042.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,012.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

