Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.16.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

