Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.90. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

