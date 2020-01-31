Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,350.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.90. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.