Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

