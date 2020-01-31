Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.39

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news impact score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Amazon.com's analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,202.07.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

