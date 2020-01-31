Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $169.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,039.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

