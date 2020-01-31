Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.