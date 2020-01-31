Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,202.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

