Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,650.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,400.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,042.58 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,012.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

