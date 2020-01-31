Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.