Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

